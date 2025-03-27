Assam's Gunotsav 2025 results announced: 11,594 schools earn A+ grade

Today, Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Elementary Education Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) declared the Gunotsav 2025 results, which is now available for download on the official SSA website at ssa.assam.gov.in/resource/gunotsav.



Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed that 17,585 external evaluators assessed 38,98,945 students across 44,077 schools.



As part of the initiative, the government will reward 4,320 students with tablets and grant Rs 25,000 to each of the 11,594 schools that achieved an A+ grade, recognising their outstanding performance.



Steps to download the Gunotsav results

Schools can access the results by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Department of School Education, Assam.

2. Click on the ‘Gunotsav Results’ link.

3. Enter the school’s Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) code and password.

4. View the results on the screen.

5. Download the Assam Gunotsav Results for future reference.



What is Gunotsav?

Gunotsav is a comprehensive census-based programme designed to enhance school education quality across four key areas:



- Scholastic performance (learning outcomes),

- Co-scholastic activities,

- Community participation, and

- Infrastructure utilisation.



It evaluates students from Classes I to X in government/provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Management Schools, and Tea Garden Model Schools using an OMR-based assessment.



Schools are graded from A+ to D based on their performance, with weightages assigned as follows: 90% for scholastic outcomes, 5% for co-scholastic activities, and 5% for community participation. This initiative aims to identify and address gaps in education delivery, ensuring holistic development across Assam’s schools.