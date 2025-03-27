AP schools implement water bell initiative to combat summer dehydration

To combat dehydration and heat-related illnesses among students, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has launched the Water Bell initiative in all schools operating on half-day schedules during summer.

Issued by Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V as part of the Summer Action Plan 2025, the directive mandates ringing a distinct bell at 10.00 am, 11.00 am, and 12.00 pm to remind students to drink water.

The initiative applies to all Zilla Parishad (ZP), government, aided, and private schools.

Under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), schools must use a unique bell sound — such as a musical or double ring lasting 10–15 seconds — to differentiate it from regular period bells. Teachers will pause lessons to encourage hydration, while students can carry and refill water bottles.

Headmasters must ensure a steady supply of clean drinking water through RO systems, water coolers, or earthen pots, with timely refilling.

To raise awareness, schools will display posters with slogans like "Drink Water Every Hour! Stay Cool, Stay Safe."

Additionally, morning assemblies in the first week will include short sessions or skits on the importance of hydration. Headmasters must submit weekly reports to Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs), while MEOs and Cluster Resource Persons will conduct random inspections to ensure compliance.

The directive also outlines do's and don'ts: schools must ring the bell on schedule, ensure water availability, and encourage staff to model hydration behavior while avoiding delays, water shortages, or discouraging students from carrying water bottles.

Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers have been instructed to enforce the SOP immediately, ensuring every student is reminded to hydrate at least three times during school hours.