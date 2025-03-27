AI revolution: Bill Gates says these jobs won't be replaced. Which ones are these?

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has fundamentally transformed how we think and operate. AI chatbots like Gemini, Copilot, and DeepSeek have largely remained tools to increase productivity in workplaces.



However, professionals across industries are growing increasingly wary as AI’s potential to replace jobs in various sectors is becoming more apparent, reported The Indian Express, on Thursday, March 27.



Last month, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates forecasted that AI would eventually take over most human tasks. As organisations worldwide adopt this technology, but recently, he elaborated on his vision for the future, highlighting these roles, which he believed will withstand AI’s dominance in the coming years.



Coders to lose their jobs first?

While tech luminaries such as NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff warn that coders may be among the first to see their jobs vanish due to AI advancements, Gates offers a more nuanced perspective. The 69-year-old asserted that humans will retain a critical role in the evolving landscape, even as AI reshapes industries.



Biologists safe with their jobs

Gates emphasised that AI is unlikely to replace biologists and instead would serve as a valuable tool for tasks like disease diagnosis and DNA analysis.



He argued that AI lacks the creative spark required for groundbreaking scientific discoveries. Similarly, he predicted that energy experts will remain indispensable as the complexity of the field exceeds current AI capabilities, preventing full automation.



With generative AI advancing rapidly, numerous industry leaders have echoed the sentiment that the technology will alter the workplace.