Woman doctor attacked by unknown person inside Sivagangai gov't medical college

The students of the Government Sivagangai Medical College Hospital (GSMCH) on Tuesday, March 25, staged a protest to condemn the attack on a female doctor by an unknown person inside the campus.

The Sivaganga town police have registered a case against the unknown person and launched an investigation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said the hostel for students and trainee doctors is inside the campus. When a woman doing her internship was on her way to hostel by a road without street lights, she was attacked by an unknown person on Monday night, March 24.

Superintendent of Polic (SP) Ashish Rawat visited the campus and assured to take appropriate action. Meanwhile, students demanded the dean to equip the road with proper lighting and CCTV facilities.

College Dean Sathyabama had lodged a complaint with Sivaganga Town police station, who registered a case under charges of outraging modesty, simple hurt, wrongful restraint and sections under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The Doctors' Association for Social Equality urged the hospital to ensure proper safety for the students, according to the report by The New Indian Express.