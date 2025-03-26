Unpaid jobs ad sparks outrage: Bengaluru entrepreneur forced to clarify after LinkedIn post backfires

A job listing by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Sridhar Arunagiri, founder of the asset management firm 16VC, recently ignited a heated debate online. As reported by News18, Arunagiri shared an advertisement on LinkedIn for four roles — product manager, software engineer, UX developer, and growth marketer — with a striking condition: work would be unpaid until the candidate proved themselves.

The post, which demanded that candidates work from the Bengaluru office without remote or hybrid flexibility, stated, “This is an unpaid role until you match all the checklist.” Arunagiri described the opportunity as “high-speed” and “high-impact”, intended for those who “want to build something massive.”

According to the post, even after meeting the conditions, the first month’s work would remain unpaid.

He also outlined specific expectations from applicants: “Drive, grind, urgency and shamelessness.” The job description included statements such as, “We work/text on weekends and at night… It’s ok to send a message at 3 am… Check in 10x daily… Call if needed.”

As News18 reports, the listing triggered immediate backlash on social media. Some compared the offer to slavery, while others called it “labour exploitation wrapped into motivational trash.”

A user commented, “The job requirements make it seem like candidates are expected to sign an agreement to endure unlimited pressure in exchange for a salary.”

Another pointed out inconsistencies in the post, highlighting that Arunagiri claimed he would pay top performers above market rates, even as he advertised unpaid positions.

In response to the criticism, Arunagiri later clarified that the roles were paid from the start. In a follow-up post, he said, “The goal was simply to manage application volume more effectively… We have now successfully hired candidates for these roles, and they will be paid from day 1.”