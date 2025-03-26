UK's Graduate Route Visa | Explained

Flexible employment opportunities : Graduates can work in any industry, at any skill level, without being restricted to a specific job role or employer. They can also change jobs as they explore different career options.

No sponsorship requirement: Unlike the Skilled Worker visa, the Graduate Route does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship, making it easier for graduates to enter the job market.

Visa duration : The visa is valid for two years for most graduates and three years for those who have completed a doctoral degree.

Pathway to skilled worker visa: Employment under the Graduate Route can lead to securing a Skilled Worker visa, which may eventually lead to long-term settlement in the UK.

(Vibha Kagzi is the Founder and CEO of Reachivy.com. Views expressed are her own.)