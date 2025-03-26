UGC issues AEDP guidelines to boost students’ employability, directs HEIs to follow

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday, March 24, to implement Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) guidelines for undergraduate students.

This would allow them to pursue apprenticeships and gain practical skills alongside their studies, beginning with the upcoming academic session in July 2025.

“The major objectives of AEDP are to enhance the employability of students, focus on outcome-based learning, promote active linkage between higher educational institutions and industries and bridge the skill gap in the industries,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in the notice sent to HEIs, Hindustan Times reports.

On Monday, the UGC announced its ADEP guidelines.

According to the guidelines, colleges and universities can incorporate apprenticeships or real-world work training into conventional degree programmes to prepare students for employment.

Under the AEDP, undergraduate students will be expected to perform apprenticeships as part of their degree programmes. UGC has implemented a structured credit system, with students receiving 10 academic credits for a three-month apprenticeship.

Any HEI can offer an AEDP programme if it meets one of the following conditions:

A ranking in the university category of the most recent National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), A valid grade or score from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), A valid basic accreditation by the NAAC while adhering to the UGC's criteria.

HEIs can work with businesses to facilitate apprenticeships, with stipends per the Apprentices Act of 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules of 1992.

They can also implement the AEDP through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) site, which will provide government-funded stipends in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) or the Board of Practical Training (BOPT).

A three-year undergraduate (UG) student requires a minimum of one semester and a maximum of three semesters of apprenticeship, whereas a four-year UG course student requires at least two semesters and can include up to four semesters.