Two SSLC students beaten with sticks for teasing a girl

Two Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students were beaten with sticks by five men for allegedly teasing a girl in Gangondanahalli. The accused are said to be the relatives of the girl. Two of the accused are absconding.

The boys, who were beaten up between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on March 17 on 1st Cross of Gangondanahalli, are under treatment at Victoria Hospital.

The next day, A Shabbir, father of one of the boys, filed a complaint with Chandra Layout police against Sufian, Jubair and three others. Shabbir is an auto driver while Akbar, father of the other victim, is a mechanic. They reside in the same locality, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The two boys are alleged to have teased a girl in the vicinity. When the girl informed her family, the five accused took the boys to a secluded area and beat them up. One of them even filmed the incident. In the video, the boys can be seen pleading for mercy," said an officer.

"We don't know why the accused beat up the boys. Though in pain, they managed to write their SSLC exam," Shabbir said.

A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint and another section of BNS were registered against the five accused. Police are said to have detained three accused and a search is on for the other two, according to the report by The New Indian Express.