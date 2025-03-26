SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 likely out TODAY: Check how to download, expected cut-off, and what’s next

The wait is nearly over for banking aspirants. The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 today, March 26, as reported by Shiksha. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in — by entering their registration or roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

The prelims examination was conducted across multiple dates — February 22, February 27, February 28, and March 1. Along with the result, SBI will also release the prelims cut-off and scorecards. Those who meet or exceed the cut-off marks will move on to the next stage. The mains examination is scheduled for April 10.

For candidates wondering how to access their results, the process is simple. As noted by Shiksha, they need to visit sbi.co.in, click on the 'SBI Clerk Result 2025' link, input the required details, and download their result once it appears on the screen.

The expected state-wise cut-offs for the unreserved category vary significantly. States like Kerala and Odisha are expected to have the highest cut-offs at around 69, while Meghalaya and Nagaland are likely to see lower cut-offs, at 36 and 40, respectively.

The normalisation process used by SBI aims to level the playing field by adjusting for variations in difficulty across different exam shifts. Importantly, it does not inflate or deflate individual scores.

For those advancing to the mains stage, the exam pattern includes four sections: General/Financial Awareness (50 marks), General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks), and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (60 marks). The mains paper will consist of 190 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks, and the duration will be 2 hours and 40 minutes.