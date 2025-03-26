Netizens IMPRESSED with GPT-4o’s image generation capabilities

OpenAI has introduced native image-generating features in GPT-4o, allowing users to produce images directly within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) model. This new tool, announced on Tuesday, March 25, enables GPT-4o to create a variety of images such as infographics, comic strips, signboards, graphics, menus, memes, and street signs.

The upgrade now allows users to enhance and change created photos via follow-up prompts, providing more freedom and customisation.

OpenAI has made this feature available to users on the Plus, Pro, Team, and Free plans, with Enterprise and Edu plans expected to follow soon. Additionally, API integration is planned for the following weeks, Hindustan Times reports.

Unlike prior versions, GPT-4o can generate images based on its intrinsic knowledge rather than external diffusion models such as OpenAI's DALL-E.

"Creating and customising images is as simple as chatting using GPT‑4o – just describe what you need, including any specifics like aspect ratio, exact colours using hex codes, or a transparent background,” OpenAI stated in its announcement.

Following the announcement, many users, especially those from India, tried to test the capabilities of the model — and were very impressed with the results.