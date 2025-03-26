Madras University to release IDE results soon; here’s how to check

The University of Madras' Institute of Distance Education (IDE) will soon release the results for the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), Diploma, and Certificate courses beginning in June 2025.

The results will be made available on the official website, ideunom.ac.in, today, March 26, 2025, reports Money Control.

Students who took these exams can view their results online by visiting the official website.

To view their scorecards, candidates must enter their login information. It is recommended that you download and print a copy of the results for future reference.

Students can follow the processes outlined below to check and download their results.

Visit the official website ideunom.ac.in . On the homepage, look for the link titled 'June UG/PG Degree & Diploma/Certificate courses Examination results'. When you click the link, a new page will open. Enter the needed login information. View and download your results. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The Madras University IDE scores are required for students to pursue further education or employment options. Candidates are urged to regularly check the official website for any updates or notices regarding reassessment.