JEE Main 2025: Over 60% of students from Session 1 reappearing for Session 2, says poll

Around nine lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2, around four lakh less than Session 1.

According to a poll conducted by Shiksha, 69 per cent of the 5,147 students polled are re-appearing in the Session 2 exam after taking the Session 1 exam.

Less than 20 per cent of students will be attempting the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam for the first time, having not taken the Session 1 exam.

On the other hand, just over 10 per cent of students who took the Session 1 exam will not sit for the Session 2 exam.

Based on student feedback from the paper and an analysis of the difficulty level of questions in the exam, the overall difficulty level of the January session questions was high.

The disadvantage of more students retaking the Session 2 exam after taking Session 1 is that they did not receive the desired marks.

Although various factors can contribute to this, one reason is the difficulty level of the January session exam, which caused students to underperform and seek to retake the Session 2 exams in order to better their grades.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates can download their JEE Mains city intimation slip from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their application number and password.

The NTA will provide JEE Mains admit card 2025 Session 2 three days before the exam date to all enrolled candidates.

The NTA will begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 on April 2.

The Session 2 will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses and on April 9 for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlan) courses.