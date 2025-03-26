How Indian graduates can benefit from UK's Graduate Route Visa

Indian graduates have a wealth of opportunities to make the most of their time in the United Kingdom (UK) under the Graduate Route visa. By leveraging this period strategically, they can gain valuable work experience, establish a strong professional network, and explore pathways to long-term employment in the country.

1. Gaining valuable international work experience

The ability to work in the UK without restrictions on job roles allows graduates to gain meaningful professional experience in their chosen fields.

Employers highly value international exposure, and gaining hands-on experience in the UK job market can significantly enhance a graduate’s employability both locally and globally.

2. Building a strong professional network

Networking plays a crucial role in securing employment in the UK. Graduates should actively participate in industry events, career fairs, and university-led networking sessions to connect with potential employers and industry professionals.

Platforms like LinkedIn are also valuable for building relationships with recruiters and showcasing professional achievements.

3. Exploring career options across various industries

Since the Graduate Route visa allows graduates to work at any skill level, they have the freedom to explore different industries and job roles. This flexibility provides an excellent opportunity for graduates to discover career paths that align with their skills, interests, and long-term goals.

4. Utilising the Graduate Route as a stepping stone to Permanent Residency

The Graduate Route allows you to work in the UK for up to 2 years after graduation. During this time, if you secure a job that meets the Skilled Worker visa requirements, you can switch to a Skilled Worker visa. After 5 years on a Skilled Worker visa, you may become eligible to apply for permanent residency.

5. Exploring entrepreneurship and self-employment

For graduates interested in entrepreneurship, the Graduate Route provides the opportunity to start a business or work as a freelancer. With the ability to be self-employed, Indian graduates can explore business ventures, consultancy opportunities, and independent work in the UK market.

(Vibha Kagzi is the Founder and CEO of Reachivy.com. Views expressed are her own.)