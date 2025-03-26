Extended internship deadline announced for NEET MDS 2025 aspirants!

In an important update for dental students across the country, the Dental Council of India (DCI) has announced an extension of the internship completion deadline for candidates aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025.

As highlighted by Medical Dialogues, the last date to complete the mandatory internship has now been pushed to June 30.

Despite this extension, the NEET MDS 2025 examination will be held as scheduled on April 19. To accommodate students who complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen its registration portal, allowing them to apply for the upcoming exam.

The admit cards are expected to be released on April 15, with results anticipated by May 19. The examination itself will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions, with candidates receiving four marks for each correct answer.

A negative marking scheme will apply, with one mark deducted for every incorrect response, while unattempted questions will neither gain nor lose marks.

As noted by Medical Dialogues, the key dates for NEET MDS 2025 are as follows: The online application window will remain open from February 18 (from 3.00 pm) until March 10 (till 11.55 pm). An edit window will be available from March 14 to 17, followed by a final opportunity to rectify image errors between March 27 and 31.

The Dental Council of India, established under the Dentists Act, 1948, continues to play a vital role in ensuring the highest standards of dental education across the country. The council reiterated that any dental qualification must align with its regulations to be considered valid.