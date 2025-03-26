CUET UG 2025 correction window: Here’s what you can and cannot change

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 application forms, offering candidates the chance to rectify errors or update key details.

As noted by NDTV, this correction window will remain accessible from March 26 to March 28, with the deadline set at 11.50 pm on the final day.

Candidates wishing to make corrections can visit the official NTA website and update fields such as their name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category such as Person with Disability (PwD) or Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Class X and Class XII academic details, photograph, and signature.

Additionally, exam city preferences can be modified based on the candidate’s present or permanent address. However, certain fields are locked and cannot be altered. These include the registered mobile number, email ID, residential address, and emergency contact number.

Candidates are also advised that if any corrections lead to an increased fee, they will be required to pay the difference, as highlighted by NDTV.

The CUET UG 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from May 8 to June 1 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will be held in multiple shifts, depending on the number of candidates and their subject combinations.

Each paper will be of 60 minutes duration and will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Admit cards will be issued in due course, detailing the date, time slot, and city for each candidate. The NTA has made it clear that no requests for changes in shift or date will be entertained. Candidates must report for their respective slots as specified in their admit cards.

The CUET UG aims to serve as a single-window admission test for central universities, participating state universities, deemed universities, and private universities across India.