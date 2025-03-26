CBSE & NTA officials to meet over Class XII Boards & JEE Main 2025 Session 2 overlap

City coordinators of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII Board exams are set to have a meeting with the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, Wednesday, March 26.

The meeting's agenda is to find a solution for the overlap of the Board exam with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025, Session 2, administered by the NTA, Times of India reports.

The overlapping dates have raised concerns among students who take two exams on the same day.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9. In this period, some dates overlap with CBSE exams, such as languages on April 2, home science on April 3, and psychology on April 4.

The CBSE three-hour exams will take place from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. JEE Main exams will be held in two shifts — the morning shift from 9 pm to 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Several school principals addressed letters to the CBSE and the NTA to strike a balance so that students would not suffer any difficulties.

“We have not yet received anything from the NTA. However, it's really challenging for them (students) to attend both exams on the same date because exam timings are almost the same. So, they have to skip at least one for another,” a school principal who wrote to the NTA told Times of India, on the condition of anonymity.

"Students experiencing difficulties should send their concerns via email to the NTA, which will be reviewed for further consideration,” said Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, responding to a question from the media.