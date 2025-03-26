A degree that takes you into the heart of the Himalayas — IIT Mandi’s MA in Development Studies is now open for applications

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has opened admissions for its Master of Arts (MA) in Development Studies – a unique two-year programme under the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Designed with a special focus on the Himalayan region, the course offers an up-close look at development challenges and opportunities through a mix of theoretical perspectives and practical fieldwork.

As announced in a press release, the programme comprises 80-credit coursework that explores local, regional, and international issues in development, sustainability, and empowerment. Selected candidates can opt for an MA + Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) dual degree, enabling a seamless transition into advanced research.

Dr Surya Prakash Upadhyay, Chairperson, the School of Humanities & Social Science, IIT Mandi, said, “MA in Development Studies is a unique programme, designed with a special focus on the Himalayan region. This two-year programme provides an opportunity for students to conduct research on various aspects of the Himalayan region while providing developmental and practical work along with actual studies in the Himalayan regions, which have both local, regional and global relevance.”

He added that “Additionally, the course also offers candidates an option to apply for an MA+PhD Dual Degree at IIT Mandi, which offers a seamless transition into advanced research,” and that "The MA Development Studies at IIT Mandi aims to create a pool of development practitioners and/or academics, who will be well equipped to participate in the process of informed decision making."

The programme also extends its impact beyond academics. Apart from intellectual education, it seeks to empower local communities in the Kamand area by organising training programmes to foster self-sufficiency.

Eligibility requires a graduation degree with at least 55 per cent or a 6.0 CGPA (with relaxations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) [OBC (NCL)] and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates).

The admission process involves an online application (deadline April 11 by 5.30 pm), followed by a written test (tentative April 21–25) and online interviews (tentative April 26–29), with the list of shortlisted candidates published on April 15.

Located in Kamand Valley, Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, IIT Mandi is one of India’s top second-generation IITs, recognised as an Institute of National Importance, with a vibrant campus and a strong record of research and international collaboration.