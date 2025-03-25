UP RTE Lottery 4 result: Check latest updates and how to download allotment letter

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department is expected to declare the Lottery 4 results for Right to Education (RTE) admissions today. According to the Times of India, the result, originally scheduled for release on March 24, is yet to appear on the official website — rte25.upsdc.gov.in. This has left many parents and guardians checking the portal repeatedly for updates.

The RTE admissions process, conducted annually, allows children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups to secure seats in private schools for pre-primary classes. This year’s process has been moving in multiple stages. The results for the first three lotteries were released on December 24, 2024; January 24, 2025; and February 24, 2025, respectively.

Lottery 4 is the final round, and while the delay has caused concern among parents, officials have yet to issue any formal explanation. Several parents remain hopeful that the result will be published today. Once live, parents can follow these steps to check the allotment status:

Go to rte25.upsdc.gov.in Click on the ‘RTE Lottery 4 Result 2025’ link Choose the appropriate district and enter application details or the child’s particulars Submit to view the allotment result Download or print the result for future reference

Parents are advised to keep their application details readily available and refresh the official website frequently. If they encounter difficulties, they can reach out to the UP RTE helpline or visit the nearest Basic Education Office.

The RTE initiative remains a crucial opportunity for families striving to provide quality education to their children, and with the final lottery result imminent, the wait continues for thousands of hopeful applicants.

Direct link to check result: https://rte25.upsdc.gov.in/rptSeatAllotmentResult.aspx

If you know a child from an economically weaker section who has applied, consider lending a hand to help them navigate the process. Access to education can change lives, and a small effort on your part could make all the difference.