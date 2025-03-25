These FOUR countries are seeing FEWER international student enrollments because...

Major English-speaking destinations for higher studies are seeing a sharp drop in international student applications. This significant shift is poised to reshape global education, driving a shift in mobility patterns to non-anglophone countries, Economic Times reports.

Countries such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have seen a significant drop in student interest due to increasingly restrictive visa policies, rising living costs, and fewer post-study work opportunities, states the Global Education Trends Report, 2025 by MSM Unify.

Meanwhile, European countries like Germany, France, and Finland, which offer lower college fees, more easily accessible work permits, and long-term settlement pathways, are quickly emerging as appealing alternatives to these.

According to the analysis, Canada, which was formerly a popular destination for Indian and Chinese students, saw a shocking 46 per cent decline in international applications in 2024. This was a result of the implementation of a study visa cap and stricter Post-Graduation Work visa (PGWP) eligibility rules.

Australia, in the meanwhile, has tightened screening requirements under its new "Genuine Temporary Entrant" guidelines. This discouraged students from seeking long-term residency, as application numbers have dipped by 36 per cent.

Pressures around inflation and recent restrictions on dependent visas by the United Kingdom have led to a 16 per cent decline in postgraduate student visa applications.

The USA, which was once seen as a strong and resilient player in international education, saw visa applications drop by 11 per cent, possibly exacerbated by uncertainties about visa availability and affordability.

As anglophone countries tighten laws, students are increasingly turning to Europe, where governments are actively recruiting global talent through progressive immigration policies and financial incentives.

Beyond financial and visa advantages, international students' shifting inclinations reflect deeper concerns about stability and job opportunities.

The report suggests that these changing tides of international education may have long-term ramifications for traditional higher education institutions.