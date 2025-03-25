The chart med students didn’t know they needed: This haematologist’s post is going viral

The cheat sheet covers reactions that students often struggle to memorise: from FNHTR (fever, chills, mild shortness of breath) and allergic reactions (urticaria, itching, wheezing) to more serious conditions like TRALI (Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury) and TACO (Transfusion-Associated Circulatory Overload).

Abbasi even included key prevention tips, like using leukoreduced blood and slowing transfusions in at-risk patients.

The response from the medical community has been overwhelming. “Abbasi sb, you should compose a handbook on haematology,” one user suggested. Abbasi responded, saying, “Thank you for motivation…” Another user, identifying as an ED attending physician, chimed in with: “PGY-24, this is terrific!”

The post has already clocked over 2,00,000 views, and thousands of medicos everywhere are downloading, sharing, and saving it for life. It’s a great reminder that learning medicine doesn’t always have to feel overwhelming — sometimes, a simple, well-made chart can do the trick.

