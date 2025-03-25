NEET-PG 2024: “Same cycle repeats,” says petitioner as SC defers hearing on exam results AGAIN

The Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the petition demanding the release of the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination process, filed by Dr Ishika Jain and other aspirants, has been deferred yet again.

This marks another delay in a case that has seen multiple postponements over the past few months, leaving petitioners frustrated and concerned about fairness in medical entrance exams.

The plea was scheduled for a hearing on March 25 before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih. However, sources indicate that the matter was not taken up, reportedly due to the formation of a special Supreme Court bench in the second half of the day.

Dr Ishika Jain, the primary petitioner, expressed disappointment over the repeated deferments.

“We will mention our case for hearing again, but the same thing keeps happening,” she said and added, “For the past two to three months, our matter has been listed, but it never comes up for hearing. They list it for the next week, and then again, it doesn’t reach the bench. That’s the conclusion — it just keeps getting pushed back.”

The petition, filed in September 2024, challenges the lack of transparency in NEET-PG 2024 results, including the absence of scorecards and answer keys.

The Supreme Court initially took up the matter on September 13, 2024, and issued a notice to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

However, the case has faced continuous delays due to procedural issues and the absence of key judicial figures.

Jain highlighted how these delays have affected aspirants, stating that despite preparing for every scheduled hearing, the matter is never addressed.

“Every time, we prepare for the hearing, but the same cycle repeats. Now, with NEET-PG 2025 coming up on June 15, they are again planning to conduct it in two shifts. We already know their methodology is flawed. It’s depressing to see what’s happening in the medical field these days,” she told EdexLive.

The issue of multiple shifts in NEET-PG 2025 has sparked further controversy, as candidates argue that it necessitates a normalisation process, potentially affecting fairness in scoring.

Aspirants have been calling for a single-shift examination to ensure uniformity and transparency in the evaluation process.

With the case postponed once again, the frustration among medical aspirants continues to grow. Candidates have expressed that the lack of timely intervention will not only impact their careers but also erode trust in the examination system.