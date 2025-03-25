Nearly 5 lakh students failed to get admission to DU in last three years: Education Ministry

In the past three years, nearly five lakh applicants could not secure a seat in Delhi University (DU), the education ministry told Parliament on Monday, March 24, adding the university saw a surge in the number of applications received each year against the limited number of seats.

Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha shared the data of applications received, admissions made and those who could not get a seat in the DU from 2022-2024.

Going by the data shared by the ministry, a total of 4.64,870 students could not secure admission in DU over the past three years (2022, 2023 and 2024). As many as 6,69,100 applications were received during this period, of which 2,04,230 students got admission, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In 2024, over 2.46 lakh students applied for admission in the central university, of which 70,422 secured admissions, while 1,75,772 students could not get seats, as per ministry data.

In 2023, the number of applications stood at 2,46,685, of which 68,583 admissions were made while 1,78,102 students couldn't secure seats.

Similarly, in 2022, a total of 1,76,221 applications were received, of which 65,225 admissions were made while 1,10,996 students left without admission.

"The university is spread across the entire region of Delhi with its large number of associated institutions, including recent campuses/colleges such as Delhi University Western Campus at Dwarka; Delhi University Eastern Campus at Surjmal Vihar and Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh," the MoS said.

In another reply given by the ministry in Parliament during this session, it shared the number of appointments made to get more teachers for the Delhi University.

"The University has informed that the total numbers of teaching staff and Non-teaching staff appointed in the University of Delhi during the last ten years are 499 (including 126 Other Backward Classes - OBC, 74 Scheduled Castes - SC & 33 Scheduled Tribes - ST) and 221 (including 33 OBC, 53 SC & 7 ST) respectively. The university has also informed that no temporary/contractual teachers are engaged in the university. However, eight Assistant Professors are currently working on an adhoc basis in the university. Presently, there is no proposal under consideration of this ministry for establishment of a girl college under Delhi University at Fatehpur Beri," it was informed.