Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) stipends delayed AGAIN; scholars highlight other concerns

Research scholars under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) scheme, an initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) to support minority community students pursuing PhD degrees, are once again battling delays in stipend disbursements.

Despite the scheme’s objective to provide financial assistance to students from minority (Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi, and Sikh) communities, the recurring issue of untimely payments has left scholars in financial as well as emotional distress.

As of March 2025, many have not received their stipends since December 2024, exacerbating an already aggravated situation.

The MANF scheme, implemented through the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), was discontinued for new applicants in the 2022-23 academic year, but promised support to the existing beneficiaries.

However, the latest delay, now stretching into the fourth month of 2025, has reignited concerns about the government’s commitment to these scholars.

EdexLive spoke to scholars who further informed that the House Rent Allowance (HRA) for MANF fellows has not been revised in line with recent University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, which they deem is a glaring disparity shown towards them as they are repeatedly exposed to episodes of discrimination.



An unending problem

The current crisis is not new.

In February 2024, EdexLive reported that MANF scholars had not received their stipends for five months, even as MoMA announced a revision in fellowship rates, as per UGC norms, at Rs 37,000 for Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Rs 42,000 for Senior Research Fellows (SRF), effective from January 1, 2023.

At the time, the NMDFC website relayed that Rs 25.34 crore had been released to approximately 2,000 scholars for October 2022 to January 2023, but no further updates on disbursements were provided on the official websites of MoMA or National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

Fast forward to 2025, and the situation still remains dire.

A research scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), told EdexLive that he last received his fellowship in December 2024. “It’s been three months without funds,” he said and added, “I’ve been contacting MoMA and NMDFC repeatedly, but all I get are vague responses. An NMDFC official told me the funds haven’t been released by the ministry.”

They further highlighted the absence of HRA revision, pointing to a UGC memorandum dated October 9, 2024, which increased HRA rates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) by a certain percentage, effective January 1, 2024, based on city classifications, such as 30% of basic pay for ‘X’ cities, 20% for ‘Y’ cities, and 10% for ‘Z’ cities.

