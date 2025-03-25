JNVST Class VI & IX results 2025 OUT: How to check

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) results 2025 for Classes VI and IX.

Students who took the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check their results on the NVS official website, navodaya.gov.in . Candidates must have their roll number and date of birth to check their results.

Here's how candidates can check their results:

Go to NVS's official website, navodaya.gov.in . On the home page, click the Class VI or Class IX selection test results link. A new page will open, requiring candidates to input their login information. Click the submit button, and your results will be shown. View the results and download the page. Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The Class VI summer-bound test was held on January 18, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry were the states in which the exam was held.