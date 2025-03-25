How Rajasthan’s RTE admission drive opens doors for EWS students in 2025

Applications have officially opened for the Rajasthan Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the 2025–26 academic year. This scheme allows students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to apply for free seats in private schools, with 25 per cent of total seats in these institutions reserved for them. As reported by Free Press Journal, parents can submit applications until April 7.

Each year, thousands of parents participate in this process, hoping to secure admission for their children into Class I. The selection of candidates is determined via a lottery, which will be conducted on April 9. The draw will be based on seat availability and preferences mentioned by parents in their applications.

Following the lottery draw on April 9, the names of selected students will be published online. Parents will then need to choose one school from the five they had prioritised and complete documentation between April 9 and April 15. According to Free Press Journal, private schools will verify these documents by August 21, after which a final list of admitted students will be released.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will publish the first selection list on May 9, following verification. In cases where selected students do not complete the admission formalities, a second list will be announced. The final deadline for admissions under this scheme is August 31.

There are over 31,000 private schools in Rajasthan, all required to implement this quota under the RTE Act. Furthermore, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), only children aged between six and seven as of July 31, 2025, are eligible to apply for Class I seats. It is also important to note that this is a one-time opportunity; unsuccessful candidates cannot reapply in future sessions.

If you know a child from an economically weaker section who could benefit from this opportunity, consider sharing this information with their family or helping them navigate the application process. Access to education can change lives, and a small effort on your part could make all the difference.