BSEB Class 12 results 2025: Pass percentage dips slightly to 86.56%, but girls outperform boys

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the Class XII (Intermediate) examinations today, March 25, with Education Minister Sunil Kumar releasing the official merit list and pass percentages during a press conference in Patna.

As reported by The Indian Express, this year saw 12,80,211 candidates appear for the exams across 1,677 centres. The overall pass percentage for 2025 stands at 86.56%, slightly lower than last year’s 87.21%, but significantly higher than the 83.73% recorded in 2023. Girls have once again outperformed boys.

Stream-wise, the Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 94.77%, the Science stream 89.66%, and the Arts stream 82.75%.

Priya Jaiswal topped the Science stream with an impressive 484 marks (96.8%). In Commerce, Raushani Kumari secured the top rank with 475 marks (95%), while Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah jointly topped the Arts stream, each scoring 473 marks (94.6%).

Students can check their results on the official websites — interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com — by entering their roll number and roll code. The scorecard available online is provisional, and the official signed version will be issued later for admissions.

As noted by The Indian Express, students not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets between April 1 and April 8.

The board also announced that top rankers will receive cash prizes, laptops, certificates, and medals. First-rank holders will be awarded Rs 2 lakh each, second-rankers Rs 1.5 lakh, and third-rankers Rs 1 lakh.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore highlighted significant examination reforms and innovations, which have earned national recognition, including the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2022.