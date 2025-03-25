Bihar Board results 2025: Class 12 scores for over 12 lakh students to be announced by BSEB in a few minutes

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, is all set to declare the much-awaited Class XII (Intermediate) results for 2025 today, March 25, at 1.15 pm. This announcement will be made during a press conference in Patna by Anand Kishore, Chairman of BSEB, along with Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S Siddharth.

The results will include toppers’ names, stream-wise pass percentages and key statistics, Business Standard reports.

Students from Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams can check their results on official websites — interbiharboard.com, interresult2025.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — by entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

This year, a staggering 12.92 lakh candidates took the exams across 1,677 centres, with 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys. The exams were conducted between February 1 and February 15.

The minimum passing mark remains 33% in each subject. Those who fail to meet this benchmark will need to appear for compartment exams, details of which will be announced soon. Revaluation or scrutiny applications will also open after results are declared.

For students on the go, BSEB has also made results available via SMS by sending ‘BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER’ to 56263. Additionally, students can access digital copies through DigiLocker by logging in at digilocker.gov.in and entering their roll numbers and school codes.

However, as highlighted by Business Standard, the digital scorecards will be provisional and students will later receive original copies from the board. Meanwhile, Bihar Board Class X results are expected in the first week of April.

It is also worth noting that BSEB has continued its tradition of awarding meritorious students with cash prizes, scholarships and laptops. According to an NDTV report, the prize amounts were increased last year to further motivate students.

Those securing the first rank in Class X and Class XII will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh the previous year. The second position holders will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh, doubling the earlier prize of Rs 75,000. Third rankers will get Rs 1 lakh, also double the previous amount of Rs 50,000.

Students are advised to beware of fraudulent websites. Only the official portals should be used to check results.