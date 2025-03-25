AUD VC’s “communal, casteist” R-Day speech: Student suspended for criticism; protests erupt & VC “flees”?

Protests erupted at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Monday, March 24, as students, led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), gathered outside Vice-Chancellor (VC) Anu Singh Lather’s office to oppose the suspension of a final-year MA student.

The suspension came after the student shared an email criticising the VC’s Republic Day speech, which allegedly included offensive remarks about the Dalit community and the Babri Masjid demolition.

The student group called out these remarks to be “communal, casteist, and ahistorical.”

What happened?

On January 26, 2025, during her Republic Day address, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather made remarks on the demolition of Babri Masjid as well as BR Ambedkar.

She spoke about the construction of the Ram Mandir, describing it as the culmination of a 525-year-old struggle and linking it to the idea of India. Additionally, she commented on BR Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that he should be recognised as a national leader rather than primarily identified with the Dalit community.

“I feel very upset when Babasaheb is called the leader of the Dalit community. This is the game of politicians. They have done it. And some mistakes have been made by their community as well. They have done so much that we have miniaturised such a great personality. Babasaheb is a national leader. He is a national person. We have to give him the same respect,” she said in her speech.

These remarks, along with her statement that Christianity originated in India, sparked outrage among students.

AISA released a strongly worded email titled “AUD VC or Parrot of the Sangh?” and circulated it, accusing the VC of justifying the Babri Masjid demolition and making casteist remarks against the Dalit community.

Suspension and student backlash

On March 21, the university issued a suspension order against an MA student and AISA member for allegedly using “derogatory and disrespectful language” against the VC.

The order stated that she violated multiple clauses of the university's Code of Discipline and suspended her for one full semester, barring her from campus. The decision was made after a proctorial board hearing, as the order stated.

Speaking to EdexLive, Saiyed, AISA AUD Secretary, said that the proctorial board consisted entirely of male members, except for one woman who participated online. Following this process, the student was suspended a few days later.

“The university administration deemed the email derogatory and, instead of taking action against the student organisation, singled out an individual student who had shared it on the university’s official email chain. Despite being an adult, she was initially asked to bring her parents for a discussion. When she refused, the matter was escalated to a proctorial board meeting, where she was questioned,” Saiyed informed.

AISA and other student groups condemned the university's decision, calling it an attack on student activism and academic freedom.

Monday’s protest and administrative response

On Monday, March 22, students assembled at the AUD canteen, chanting slogans before marching towards the VC’s office. However, they were stopped by barricades.

The protest continued for over seven hours, with students demanding an official meeting between the suspended student, two elected representatives of the student council, and the administration. The university administration refused the demand, instead offering a meeting only with the suspended student.

As tensions escalated, the VC reportedly called in over 40 police personnel to disperse the protestors.

“Instead of talking to us for even two minutes, the VC called police officials onto the campus and threatened us. The registrar warned that we could be detained and removed from the university premises,” added Saiyed.

According to AISA, the VC ultimately left the campus under police protection.