Waiting for Karnataka PUC 2 2025 results? Here’s what you need to know

Students in Karnataka are eagerly awaiting the results of the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exams, conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). According to Hindustan Times, the provisional answer key for the 2nd PUC Exam 1 has been released, and the declaration of results is expected to follow soon.

Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official result portal, karresults.nic.in. Additionally, students are advised to regularly visit the KSEAB’s official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, for timely updates regarding the announcement date and other important notifications.

As per Hindustan Times, model answer keys for all 35 subjects are currently available for review. Students wishing to raise objections can do so through the official objection window by logging in with their registration numbers at https://dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in/sovdpue2025exam1/ . For direct access to the answer keys, students can visit https://dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in/sovdpue2025exam1/frmkmpdaexam3sov .

The Karnataka PUC 2 examination was conducted from March 1 to March 20, with single-shift exams held between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm. The schedule began with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with the Hindi paper.

Once the results are declared, here’s how students can check them:

Go to karresults.nic.in Click on the PUC 2 exam 1 result 2025 link Enter your login details Submit and view your results Download and print a copy for future reference

For further updates and detailed information, students are encouraged to visit the KSEAB official website.