Uncertainty looming over fate of incoming students in Kottar Government Ayurveda Medical College

Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital (GAMCH) in Kottar, Nagercoil, the only government Ayurveda college in Tamil Nadu, is on the brink of losing seats in this year's admission if the shortage of teaching faculty members is not addressed.

The college was established by the Tamil Nadu government in 2006 for the purpose of effective and systematic instruction, teaching, training, research and development in Ayurveda, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The first batch of students for the BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) course was admitted in the academic year 2009-2010. The intake capacity of students each year was 60.

The duration of the course is four years and six months, plus a year of internship. About 300 students are in the institution.

It is recognised by the Central National Commission of Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), which determines the number of seats in the UG course of the college.

The college is affiliated to Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University, which awards the degrees to students.

The strength of teaching faculty members was 38, including a principal, three professors, 16 associate professors and 18 assistant professors.

The revised guidelines of the Central National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) is that 36 teaching faculty members should be in the medical college. However, it gave a relaxation only this year, with 30 teaching faculty members being mandated.

At least minimum 27 teaching faculty members should be in the college when NCISM comes for inspection. But only 26 faculty members are now in the college.

A social activist, AS Sankara Pandian, said that as the number of teaching faculty was less than the mandatory strength and this year, students' intake could be affected. So, the state government should take measures to address the issue and save the only government ayurveda college in the state, he added.

Former health minister and Kanniyakumari All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) N Thalavai Sundaram urged the state government to appoint the required teaching faculty members in the government ayurveda medical college.

When The New Indian Express contacted an official from the state government's Indian Medicine and Homeopathy department, they said that measures are being taken to appoint a faculty member soon and that the state government is not neglecting the Ayurveda medical college and hospital, adding more about the importance being given to the institution.