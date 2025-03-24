UK lecturer’s Reddit post suggests 90% of Indian students in his class go back home without jobs

A candid Reddit post from a UK-based lecturer has sparked intense discussion about why many Indian students struggle to find jobs after completing their degrees abroad. Writing on the subreddit r/Indians_StudyAbroad, the user adamsan99 — a dual British citizen and lecturer at a UK university — shared observations drawn from teaching Indian students, who reportedly make up nearly 80% of his classroom.

“Most Indian students come to the UK for a one-year MSc course… The problem is that many students are so focused on part-time jobs and covering living expenses that they neglect their studies,” the lecturer wrote. According to him, employers in the United Kingdom value proactive, well-spoken candidates — not just degree holders.

A key concern he raised was the lack of communication skills, confidence, and curiosity. “They don’t engage, don’t complete coursework properly, and prioritise earning money over developing their skills,” he added, warning that such students often end up returning to India. In response to a comment asking about the return rate, he estimated that around 90% of students he taught eventually go back to India, unable to secure jobs.

The post also sparked responses from other Reddit users, many of whom agreed with the assessment. One user wrote, “Many average chaps nowadays going to UK… all these people are interested in posting reels… By the time their degree starts, they initially feel it’s easy… [And then,] as expected they fail.”

Another user added that the problem is compounded by a system back home that does not encourage self-driven learning, leaving students unprepared for UK-style coursework and networking expectations.

Some users, however, urged a closer look at structural challenges beyond student shortcomings. MATHURSAHAB25, a returning postgraduate student, wrote, “Many companies don’t sponsor entry-level or junior roles… sponsorship is for mid or senior-level positions.”

He pointed out that employers often prefer local candidates and that international students are left with few realistic opportunities unless they possess niche skills or significant prior experience. Others highlighted how visa restrictions, high living costs, and misleading promises by agents in India contribute to shattered expectations and mounting debt.

Yet, despite these systemic hurdles, many commenters and the lecturer himself agreed on one message: students who rely solely on their degree and fail to develop strong communication skills, professional portfolios, and networks are at a distinct disadvantage.

As adamsan99 concluded, “A degree is just a piece of paper; what really matters is what you do with it.”

For Indian students hoping to build careers abroad, focusing on adaptability, confidence, and sustained learning could make the difference between success and returning home with regrets.