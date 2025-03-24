SBI to announce Clerk Prelims result soon — find out expected date and how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the results of the Clerk Prelims 2025 examination by the end of this month, with the date likely falling on or before March 31. As reported by ET Now, the announcement will include state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam, officially conducted for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales), was held on February 22, February 27, February 28, and March 1, at various examination centres across the country.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check and download their scorecards by following a few simple steps.

Candidates need to visit the official website: sbi.co.in. Next, navigate to the 'Careers' section at sbi.co.in/web/careers and search for the link titled 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) Result'. Click on the call letter link and enter the required information on the new page that opens.

Once the details are filled in, candidates can download and print their result for future reference.

SBI is conducting the Clerk exam as part of its recruitment drive for clerical posts. The process begins with the Prelims exam. Those who qualify in this exam will appear in Phase 2, i.e. the Main exam. After this, there will be a local language test, and then the further process of recruitment will be completed, exactly as detailed in the original report.

According to ET Now, the result announcement will pave the way for the next stage of the selection process. Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the most up-to-date information.