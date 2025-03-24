Rajasthan: Revenue Officer & Executive Officer exam answer key OUT, check here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has issued the tentative answer key and question paper for the Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer Class IV examinations.

The commission held a written exam for Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer positions across the state on March 23, 2025. The commission has issued the tentative answer key, along with the process for raising concerns online, Jagaran Josh reports.

Candidates who took the exams can access and download the provisional answer key from the RPSC's official website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).

Candidates who took the Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer Class-IV exams should obtain the provisional answer key and, if they have any concerns, file them on the official website. To make objections, you must submit your login information.

Here’s how candidates can access the answer keys of the exams:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/). Click on the link 23/03/2025 Model Answer Key for RO and EO (Local Self Government Dept.) Comp. Re-Exam - 2022 on the home page. Enter your login information at the link on the home page. You will get the required answer key in a new window. Download and store for future reference.

The commission has posted the answer key for the Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer Class-IV exams on its official website, along with a method for filing concerns.

After entering their login credentials, candidates can submit their objections online via the URL provided on the official website. The deadline for raising concerns online is March 26, 2025.