NIIT's customisable dual qualification programme for UG students: All about gNIIT

Skills and talent development company NIIT has come out with a new announcement which may excite undergraduate (UG) students looking forward to learn capabilities that organisations today are looking for.

NIIT launched a dual qualification programme for UG, which is also customisable. It is called the gNIIT.

The programme comes with opportunities like hands-on experience and an introduction to digital technologies.

If you, as a UG student, are tired of limited job opportunities, here is a programme that will help you out of the rut as you will acquire various essential skills that will help you bag a job.

The curriculum

gNIIT has been developed after deep analysis of over 10 market reports and inferences from 300 plus job roles. Insights from over 20 corporate training sessions and analysis of questions posed in 4,000 plus interviews have also been incorporated, along with feedback from several students.

It comes with an internship of six months with the industry. This is for both tech and non-tech students.

The curriculum itself is split into stacks with each stack having several courses the students will surely find useful.

The programme fee is Rs 2,25,000 + 18% GST and comes with payment options that are flexible. For more, visit www.niit.com.