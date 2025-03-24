NEET SS 2024 admit card release tomorrow: Here’s your step-by-step download guide

The wait is almost over for candidates gearing up for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS 2024). The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the admit cards tomorrow, March 25.

As reported by Republic World, candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS portal — natboard.edu.in — by logging in with their User ID and password.

It’s important to note that these admit cards will not be sent via post or email, and candidates will need to access them online. The document will contain personal details, the name and address of the examination centre, and essential instructions to be followed on exam day.

For those downloading the NEET SS 2024 admit card, here’s the official process, as outlined by Republic World:

Head to the official website — nbe.edu.in Select the ‘Exam’ tab and click on ‘NEET-SS’ Under ‘Links’, click on ‘Applicant Login’ Enter your registered User ID and Password Click on the NEET SS 2024 Admit Card link Verify all details for errors or spelling mistakes Download and print the admit card for future use

The NEET SS 2024 examination is scheduled for March 29 and 30. The test will be conducted in two shifts: from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. This group-based examination will consist of 150 questions to be answered in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

As per the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, NEET SS serves as the sole eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admissions to DM (Doctorate of Medicine), MCh (Master of Chirurgiae), and DrNB (Doctorate of National Board) Super Specialty courses.

Results are expected by April 30. Candidates must also carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the exam centre — failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.