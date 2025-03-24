NEET-PG 2025 two shift format continues to evoke déjà vu: Experts say "control the controllable"

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination has faced a whirlwind of challenges in recent times, leaving aspirants grappling with uncertainty.

From last-minute cancellations to the introduction of dual-shift exams, the journey since 2024 has been anything but smooth.

Despite the hurdles students have faced, here are experts, Dr Seran Reddy, Academic Director of ADrPlexus, Dr Mukesh Bhatia of Dr Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute (DBMCI), tutoring platforms for postgraduate medical entrance exams in India, offering insights to uplift students, preparing for the upcoming exam.

The year of disruptions: 2024

The turbulence began in 2024, when the NEET-PG examination encountered multiple postponements and, most shockingly, a cancellation announced less than 12 hours before the scheduled date.

The lack of official clarification from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) fuelled speculation among students, setting the stage for a year marked by distrust and other challenges.

Following the cancellation, the exam was rescheduled, but the absence of transparency left many questioning the process.

As the year progressed, NBEMS introduced a new format, conducting the exam in two shifts. This decision, aimed to accommodate the growing number of candidates, sparked fresh concerns about fairness and the normalisation process of the scores.

Students reported discrepancies between the difficulty quotient of both the papers and their final ranks. The lack of clarity on how scores were calculated only deepened the crisis.

Dual shifts return amidst lingering questions: 2025

Fast forward to March 2025, the NEET-PG examination is once again scheduled in two shifts, a decision announced just last week. While NBEMS has not provided detailed reasoning for this approach, whether logistical constraints or other factors, students are again in a fix.

With questions flooding:

"Why dual shifts for an exam with roughly 2.5 lakh candidates when NEET-UG, with over 20 lakh participants, is held in a single session?"

"What is the normalisation process being used?"

"Why isn’t the answer key released for verification?"

Dr Reddy said, "No one knows how many questions one answered correctly, on what basis was the normalisation done. So much of it is unclear..."

Despite these uncertainties, experts urge students to look beyond the chaos.

Experts advise to contain the chaos

Dr Bhatia requested medical aspirants to maintain their calm despite the storm and commented, "They (NBEMS) definitely have the best interests of students in their heart."

Addressing the normalisation debate, he advised, “Keep faith in the system, and don't easily give in to any kind of speculation that may disrupt the process, and which can have an adverse effect on other people.”

He further warned students against spreading rumours and rather believing in the exam conducting body. His message to aspirants is, "NEET-PG exam is to commence soon, I am sure you must have prepared very well for the exam. Just keep your calm, and during the exam focus on your test paper only. Surely, you will get what you want and come out with flying colours."

Dr Reddy's practical advice for students

Dr Reddy, drawing from his experience of mentoring over 20,000 doctors annually, empathised with students’ frustrations, but imparting his words of wisdom, he stressed managing circumstances that are within one's reach.

“Control the controllable… focus on what you can do and give your best in the examination.”

He also pointed out the exam’s new five-segment format, where each 42-minute segment automatically locks after completion, urging students to master time management.

Additionally, he said, “Don’t keep indulging in the rumours… until there is some notification from the official NBE website, keep going ahead with this and all the best of it,” he added.

As the exam approaches, these experts reiterate that it is quite important to stay resilient during these turbulent times.