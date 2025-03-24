FET 2024 result declared: Here’s how to check scores, cut-offs, and more

The results of the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2024 have been officially announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view the list of qualified students and course-wise cut-offs on the official website, natboard.edu.in, in PDF format.

Shiksha reports that the FET 2024 scorecards will be made available for individual download starting March 29 via the candidate login portal on nbe.edu.in.

The published PDFs include crucial information such as cut-off scores out of 400 and detailed fellowship course options.

To check their results, candidates are advised to:

Visit the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in

Click on the FET 2024 result link displayed on the homepage

Login through nbe.edu.in using their credentials

Open and download the PDF

Verify the details and save it for future reference

As highlighted by Shiksha, NBEMS confirmed that all questions from the FET 2024 exam papers underwent review by expert faculty. As part of this process, five questions were identified as technically inaccurate.

Direct link to official notice: https://natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=N1l5SE0reXVlODNyVjNWaEkwWS9hZz09

Direct link to Results PDF:

https://natboard.edu.in/viewUpload?xyz=N1hnUXk2Q2h5OExYd1V5cW9VU0xtdz09

The FET 2024 exam serves as an entrance test for admission into various fellowship programmes, opening up advanced training opportunities for medical professionals. NBEMS urges all candidates to keep an eye on the official website for any further announcements or updates.