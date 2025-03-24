Deloitte’s Lucknow push: New office aims to power UP’s trillion-dollar dream

Deloitte India has become the first among the ‘Big Four’ professional services firms to set up shop in Lucknow — a move that further strengthens its growing presence in Uttar Pradesh.

As reported by ET Now, this opening follows the launch of their Noida office just a year ago, highlighting the company’s deepening involvement in the state’s ambition to transform into a USD 1 trillion (approximately Rs 86 lakh crore) economy by 2030.

With this addition, Deloitte India’s footprint now spans 19 offices across 14 cities. The new Lucknow office is located in the Central Business District of Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, and covers 12,800 sq ft.

According to a company statement, it has a seating capacity for over 120 professionals and will serve key verticals, including IT consulting, public sector advisory, tax and compliance, and digital transformation.

Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deloitte South Asia, described Uttar Pradesh as “a global testing hub and a fast-growing centre for electronics manufacturing, on its way to becoming a semiconductor hub.” He added that Tier II and III cities will play a vital role in India’s next wave of growth and innovation.

The company expects its Lucknow office to generate between 800 and 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the initial phase. As reported by ET Now, Deloitte also plans to collaborate with local academic institutions and training centres, fostering regional talent to meet evolving business needs.

In line with sustainability commitments, the Lucknow office has been built according to green building standards. It features energy-efficient systems, renewable energy integration, and waste management practices.

Deloitte’s latest move not only demonstrates confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s economic trajectory but also reflects its long-term strategy to tap into emerging markets, bridging talent from smaller cities with global opportunities.