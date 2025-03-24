Chitradurga: Two nursing students from Kerala killed in road accident

Two Nursing students from Kerala died on the spot and another one was injured in a road accident that occurred on National Highway 13 near JCR Extension of Chitradurga.

The dead were identified as Yaseen (22), Althaf (22) from Anchal town of Kollam district in Kerala. Injured Nabeel who suffered grievous injuries in the accident has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital Bengaluru for higher treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the three were travelling on a bike and when they were crossing the underpass near JCR extension, their bike was hit by a KSRTC bus, resulting in the accident and killing the two people on the spot.

The deceased were studying in the first year BSc nursing at SJM college of Nursing Chitradurga. Later, the body of the deceased was kept at the Nursing College premises, and the tributes were paid to them by SJM Educational Institution administrative committee member Dr Basavakumara Swamiji. He also consoled the parents of the deceased.

Chairman of the administrative committee Shivayogi C Kalasad, members PS Shankar, SN Chandrashekhar and Principal Dr Savitha Reddy too expressed grief over the incident, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Chitradurga rural police are investigating the incident.