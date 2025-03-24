BITS Pilani's new courses focus on semiconductors, nanoscience and sustainable engineering

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Rajasthan has introduced two new courses, apart from a host of other changes in the curriculum. Let's look at the two courses:

MSc in Semiconductor and Nanoscience

India's renewed push for semiconductor technology is no secret.

In fact, Nanotechnology Initiatives Division of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, is going to organise a Nano Electrinice Roadshow and Conference on Semiconductor Ecosystem in India on March 27. Not to forget India's Semiconductor Mission and the National Quantum Mission.

To cater to this growing need and curiosity around future electronic materials and semiconductor technology, this course has been launched by BITS Pilani. The course will give students a very strong hold on theory as well as practical experiences as it combines subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biotechnology.

This course endeavours to ensure that students are ready for jobs in careers like semiconductor businesses, start-ups pursuing high-tech and more.

BE in Environmental and Sustainability Engineering

The premier institute has also added BE in Environmental and Sustainability Engineering to its repertoire. Students will be happy to note that the course is open to those who pursued Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as well as Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB).

Climate change mitigation, finding solutions to rising pollution levels, development of infra and more, the course dwells into several important topics with rigorous training on remote sensing and analysing data on the environment.