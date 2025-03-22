WhatsApp releases Beta version of “motion photos” feature: Know all about it here

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has released version 2.25.8.15 as an update for Android users through the Google Play Beta Programme.

This update indicates that WhatsApp is still working on a new feature. This feature allows users to share motion photos in chats, group chats and channels. The feature is not fully developed, and WhatsApp released the Beta version, still open to testing and feedback.

When ready, users can access the feature through WhatsApp’s “gallery sheet interface,” News Bytes reports.

Through motion photos, a unique form of shareable media, users can capture a few seconds of movement before and after a photograph is taken. The feature is similar to “live photos” found in iOS devices.

It offers an immersive approach to capturing memories by incorporating a few seconds of video and voice into regular photos.

As it closes the gap between images and videos by animating snapshots, the feature is especially popular among mobile users.

WhatsApp will soon support motion images, expanding the app's media-sharing capabilities.

Users will notice a new button dedicated to motion photos when they open the gallery sheet.

This button allows users to send either a static image or an animated version, providing them greater flexibility based on the context.

While the motion photo-sharing feature is still in development, it is intended to support both individual and group conversations, as well as channels.

The motion photo will be instantly displayed to recipients in an animated format.

For iOS users, these motion images will most likely appear as Live photos, allowing them to share media with the experience of the captured movement and sound.