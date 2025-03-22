Vellore: Vice-principal sexually assaults teacher: 200 students march to police station

Over 200 students of Voorhees College staged a protest on Tuesday, March 18, demanding immediate action against Anbazhagan, the head of the Economics Department and vice-principal of Shift 1, following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a 37-year-old guest lecturer.

Despite an FIR (First Information Report) being registered against him, Anbazhagan has not yet been taken into police custody, fuelling student's anger and calls for his arrest, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the sources, Anbazhagan, who serves as the vice-principal of a private college in Vellore, has been accused of sexually harassing a female honorary lecturer at the same institution.

Last week, the victim filed a formal complaint with Vellore Superintendent of Police (SP) N Mathivanan, who assigned Vellore All Women Police Inspector Latha to investigate the matter.

The police have registered a case against Anbazhagan under six sections of the law. However, upon learning about the FIR, the accused allegedly switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding.

Despite the case being filed five days ago, no arrests have been made as Anbazhagan remains untraceable.

The delay in action triggered widespread outrage among students, who organised a protest on Tuesday morning, demanding the dismissal and arrest of the vice principal. In response, the college administration locked the main gates of the campus.

The students broke open the locks using a large stone and marched towards the Vellore All Women Police Station, chanting slogans and demanding justice.

The protest intensified as students surrounded the police station, prompting senior officials to intervene. Peace talks were held with the agitating students, and a heavy police presence was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Eventually, the police escorted the students back to the college.

Students have also submitted a formal complaint against Anbazhagan, urging authorities to take strict action. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vellore SP N Mathivanan stated, “As per the procedure, the FIR has been registered, and there has been no delay. The investigation is ongoing.”

When The New Indian Express attempted to contact the in-charge principal of the private college, no response was received. Police sources revealed that the case dates back to 2014, and investigations are ongoing.

The accused is reportedly under surveillance, but no arrests have been made so far.