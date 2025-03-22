Trump's crackdown rattles Indian H-1B visa and Green Card holders. Deportation looming large?

On Saturday, March 21, 2025, Indian professionals in the United States of America (USA) on H-1B visas and Green Cards are growing anxious.



Recent incidents involving surprise deportations and detentions by the Donald Trump administration have raised alarms.



Many believe these actions stem from security concerns, leaving Indian workers uncertain about their future in the country, according to a Hindustan Times report.



New York City attorney Naresh Gehi spoke to Newsweek and said that the administration is ignoring the courts and making its own rules.



This comes as reports show Indian Green Card holders facing more frequent questioning at US entry points, adding to the unease.



Case of Badar Khan Suri

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian graduate student at Georgetown University, was detained outside his Virginia home by federal agents. His lawyer claims masked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers arrested him, saying his student visa was revoked.



The lawsuit filed for his release states the government used a rare law to deport him, arguing his presence threatened US foreign policy. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on social media platform X that Suri was spreading harmful propaganda online.



A judge has paused his deportation for now while the case is reviewed. His lawyer suggests his wife’s Palestinian American background may be the real reason behind the action.



Ranjani Srinivasan's exit

Another case involves Ranjani Srinivasan, a 37-year-old Indian scholar at Columbia University. Her visa was cancelled after she was tied to pro-Palestinian protests on campus.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents tried to arrest her at her apartment, but her roommate blocked them. The New York Times reported the agents posed as police, and avoided showing their badges. Srinivasan fled to Canada that night.



DHS later said she supported violence and praised her decision to leave, claiming she hid past legal issues from the protests.



These incidents have left Indian professionals in the US worried. Actions like these, tied to security fears, are making many question their stability.

With the Trump administration pushing strict immigration rules, the Indian community fears more detentions or deportations could follow.