Sudha Murty opens up about '70 hour work week', says...

In an NDTV interview, Sudha Murthy shared that when you love your work, time doesn’t hold you back. She pointed to her husband, Narayana Murthy, who worked over 70 hours a week in the early days of Infosys. That hard work, she said, turned a small dream into a big success.



"There's no magic wand that could make Infosys so large. It was sheer hard work, part of luck, part of the correct timing or in the correct place, everything is there," NDTV quoted Sudha Murthy.



Personal sacrifices

Sudha Murthy also opened up about balancing family life while her husband focused on his career.



She said, "I made that decision, and I also decided there was no point cribbing and telling your husband, Oh, you are not there, because he is doing a bigger work," Instead of feeling stagnant, she kept herself busy, writing more during those years.



Long working hours are not unique

She noted that long hours aren’t unique to her husband. Doctors, journalists, and others often put in similar efforts to reach their goals.



Further reflecting on the nature of time, she said, "God has given 24 hours to all, whether you are "rich or poor, beautiful or ugly." Additionally, she said that building something and doing something you are passionate about needs time. "And if you want to do anything passionately, it requires time...," she said.



In a 2023 podcast, Narayana Murthy stirred debate by saying India’s work productivity is among the world’s lowest. He urged young people to work 70 hours a week, pointing to how Germany and Japan were rebuilt after World War II. His comments sparked a big discussion on work-life balance.