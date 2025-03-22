Over 2 lakh students registered for UG in academic session 2024-25, 70,423 admitted: DU VC

Presenting the achievements of Delhi University (DU), Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh on Friday, March 21, said that in the academic session 2024-25, as many as 2.46 lakh students were registered in 69 colleges and 79 programmes.

The VC announced the same at the 92nd annual court meeting of DU, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Among these, the total number of preferences received for DU was 1 crore, 72 lakh. The total number of unique cut offs and ranks considered for allocation by the admission branch of DU was over five crore. A total of 70,422 students were admitted in this academic session.

Meanwhile highlighting the data of promotions and appointments of the last three and a half years, Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh said that till now a total of 7,423 promotions have been made on academic posts in various colleges and departments, out of which, 7,019 promotions have been made in colleges and 404 in the departments of the university.

Presenting the data of new appointments, the VC said that till now, a total of 4,784 academic appointments have been made, out of which, 4,447 have been made in colleges and 337 in various departments of the university.

"Appointments have also been made on non-academic posts, which include 7 librarians, 35 assistant librarians and one controller of examinations. The number of appointments and promotions of non-teaching staff so far is 1981," Professor Singh added.

Giving detailed information about the Skill Enhancement (SEC) courses, Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh said that the most popular among them is the Personality Development and Communication course.

In this academic session, 38,642 students have chosen this subject.

The second most popular subject is Political Leadership and Communication which has been chosen by 36,193 students.

In the third position is Digital Marketing which has been chosen by 35,370 students and on the fourth position is Communication in Everyday Life which has been chosen by 31,185 students