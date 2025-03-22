Nampally: Special POCSO court gives man 25 years RI for sexual assault of six-year-old

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Nampally on Friday, March 21, sentenced 26-year-old Rajanala Ramesh to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting and beating a six-year-old girl.

The case was registered at Nallakunta police station in 2023, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On June 13, 2023, while the girl was with her mother at Kachiguda railway station, Ramesh approached them on the pretext of offering food and took the child to Nallakunta Road.

In her testimony, the victim said that an uncle called her, and she followed him. He took her near a tree, removed her underwear, touched her private parts, kicked her in the stomach and beat her on the head, face and private parts, causing bleeding injuries.

Another man then arrived, following which the accused fled.

The police later arrested Ramesh, who, during interrogation, confessed to beating the girl with a broken bottle and a stone, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A medical officer who examined the victim confirmed that she had been subjected to penetrative sexual assault and had sustained injuries on June 13.

Delivering the judgment, the court directed the Metropolitan Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 7 lakh compensation to the victim at the earliest.