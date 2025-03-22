Koppal: Brave tale of how a Class X boy wrote his SSLC exam even after his mother's death

Boy wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination even after his mother died on Friday morning, March 21.

The incident happened at Koppal district. Adiveyya Swamy, a Class X student from Vivekananda school of Kesarahatti village of Gangavati taluk convinced his family members and went for examination and after the examination completed the funeral rituals, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Many students instilled confidence and patted the back of Swamy for his decision.

Adiveppa Swamy's father Siddayya Swamy expired a few years ago, and his mother was taking care of him.

As per the villagers sources Adiveppa's mother Vijayalaxmi slipped in the bathroom and suffered an injury on her head. She was admitted to Hubballi's KIMS hospital on Wednesday, March 19 and an operation was also done Thursday, March 20, but she did not respond to the treatment and died on Friday early morning, March 21. The doctors said that blood was clotted in her head and she died.

Many family members and villagers gathered at Adiveppa's house and many of them thought that he would not go to the exam as his own mother died.

But everybody was surprised when he said he will go to school to write his first exam.

Several relatives and villagers also tried to convince him that the exams will come again and that as his mother died, he should not go anywhere.

At the same time Adiveppa's teachers also came to his house. When the teachers came to know about his decision, they encouraged him and told him to be brave.

Adiveppa finally wrote the exam, then he went for the final rituals of his mother, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Kesarahatti villagers said, "We were first surprised to know that Adiveppa was ready to write the exam even after his own mother died. First, we were angry at him for his decision; then we thought about his brave mentality to fight difficult situations in his life. But he wrote exams and performed final rituals, too. We are proud of him, and we should be brave to face life in such difficult situations."