Delhi gov’t asks DU to denotify UCMS; employee union appeals VC to reconsider

The University College of Medical Science (UCMS) will be subject to the Delhi government's regulatory framework starting from April 2025.

The city government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Delhi University (DU) to remove UCMS from its list of institutions and abolish its executive council.

However, the move has provoked intense opposition from academics and academic associations, concerned that it will harm the university's academic quality and financial situation.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued a notification on March 18 mandating the Finance Department to allocate Rs 100 crore to the college immediately, The New Indian Express reports.

“University of Delhi should complete the process of de-notifying the college from its list of institutions and for dissolving Executive Council before the above date of takeover... With effect from April 1, 2025, the complete administrative and financial control of the UCMS shall vest with the Health & Family Welfare Department,” the order stated.

UCMS was founded in 1971 and initially operated from DU's science block, with medical classes held at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College in Meerut. In 1973, it relocated to Safdarjung Hospital, and in 1986, it moved to Dilshad Garden, where it merged with Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

However, its dual administration structure has long been problematic. UCMS is funded by the Ministry of Education via the University Grants Commission (UGC), while Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital is governed by the Delhi government.

The government was prepared to take over UCMS, but the institution's employee union and faculty body opposed being under city control, prompting a court order to cancel the action.

The medical university's employee union has filed an appeal with the DU vice-chancellor against the denotification process.

“UCMS is standing with 54 years of legacy under the aegis of DU and cannot be handed over to the Delhi government in such an abrupt manner, where destinies of various stakeholder teachers, non-teaching staff and students are at stake,” the letter read.

The staff body encouraged the VC not to remove UCMS from its list of institutions in the best interests of the medical college, teaching, non-teaching staff, and students.