CUET portal crashes on last day; students demand deadline extension

Thousands of students across the country have been struggling for the past two days to complete their registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG due to persistent server issues on the official portal.
With the deadline looming, aspirants have taken to social media to voice their frustration, urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the registration deadline, which was set for March 22, 2025.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also stepped in, demanding an immediate extension of the deadline to ensure that no student misses out due to technical failures. "For the past two days, students have been struggling to fill the CUET UG & PG forms due to server issues. This is causing unnecessary stress and uncertainty," ABVP stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Aspirants shared their personal experiences on X, highlighting the difficulties they faced in accessing the portal. Suprit Masanta (@MasantaSuprit) tweeted, "Since yesterday I have been trying to fill the CUET UG registration form and couldn't proceed further. Please extend the last date or any help @NTA_Exams. Paying such high registration fees for such problems. Any help is appreciated."
Another user who goes with the username @jeongurlism7, posted, "I'm filling the #CUET application form for my brother. @NTA_Exams your portal hasn't been working for the last 3-4 days! Mind you, today is the last day to fill the form but it's still not working. Please extend the form-filling dates for 2 days. #Extend_cuetug_registration"
The frustration was echoed by many candidates including @pankajain, who demanded accountability from the authorities: "CUET registration site not working. Today is the last day for application. Investigate and make it in order immediately. @NICMeity He further added in the comment section, Recruit better agencies for website development and maintenance. IMPROVE infra."
Similarly, Vansh Goswami (@Vanshg_15) tweeted, highlighting his helplessness and the double burden due to ongoing exams, "CUET UG 2025 server is down from past 2-3 days and today is the last day. @NTA_Exams, please fix the issue and extend the date. We have our accounts exam on 26th and it's difficult to check again and again on the website. Please extend the date till 31st March 2025."
EdexLive spoke to Harsh Attri, National Media Convener of ABVP, who confirmed that ABVP has received several complaints from students struggling to register due to the technical glitch.
"We have received a lot of complaints that students are not able to even open the portal, along with the screenshots of the failed attempts. Many have been trying since morning and are unable to proceed. The server has been down since morning, and several students are suffering as today is the last date," he stated.
He further added that the National General Secretary of ABVP had formally written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on behalf of the students. "We have received a reply acknowledging the problem and assuring us that a proper solution will be taken to resolve the issue. We feel the ideal and most appropriate solution is the extension of the deadline, and I think the UGC will be doing it because many students are facing the problem," he informed.
Despite these widespread complaints, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to release an official statement addressing the server failure or announcing an extension.