CUET portal crashes on last day; students demand deadline extension

Thousands of students across the country have been struggling for the past two days to complete their registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG due to persistent server issues on the official portal.

With the deadline looming, aspirants have taken to social media to voice their frustration, urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the registration deadline, which was set for March 22, 2025.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also stepped in, demanding an immediate extension of the deadline to ensure that no student misses out due to technical failures. "For the past two days, students have been struggling to fill the CUET UG & PG forms due to server issues. This is causing unnecessary stress and uncertainty," ABVP stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).