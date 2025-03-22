CUET-PG 2025: Admit cards of remaining subjects issued, download here

The admit card for the remaining examinations of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (CUET PG 2025) was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday, March 21.

Candidates appearing for CUET-PG 2025 can download the admit cards from the official website of the NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

To download the CUET-PG 2025 admit cards, candidates must enter their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

On March 16, the NTA issued the admit cards for subjects of exams scheduled to be held from March 21 to March 25, 2025. Yesterday, the NTA released the admit cards for the remaining subjects.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated 16 March 2025. Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between 26th to 30th March and 01st April 2025, are hosted on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG//,” the official notification announcing the release reads.

Here are the instructions for candidates to download the CUET-PG 2025 admit cards:

Visit the official CUET-UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Find and click the CUET PG 2025 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Save the admit card and download it for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held from March 13 to April 1, 2025. Scores of the CUET-PG can be used to gain admission to postgraduate programmes in central, state, private, and deemed universities.

The remaining exams will take place on March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and April 1, 2025, as per the CUET-PG examination schedule.